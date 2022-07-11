Why Not ‘Muslim-Muslim ticket’ in 2015? 

If at all the All Progressives Congress (APC) has the mind of accommodating Muslim-Muslim ticket, then fairness and justice is totally out of their mind of ruling a country called Nigeria.

In a county like Nigeria where religious belief leads us in every angle of our lives, how much power would you have to convince you, that you can get the support of Christian brothers and sisters?

Let’s assume without conceding the other side of the game, if Christian-Christian ticket has been succeeded in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the candidates have all the requirements and ingredients of a good leaders, what do you think about what the APC-led government would say?

I believed the national Mosque and Church of Nigeria located in Abuja are enough example to prove to you that religion leads in this country.

If religion is not the number one priority in our politics, then let there be a Christian Governors in Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi States, while to accommodate the Muslims Governors in Plateau, Benue, Cross Rivers, Imo, Delta and Bayelsa States, because they can be a good leaders.

Last but not the least, the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as a running mate is the most injustice and unfairness to Nigerians I ever witnessed in the APC-led government. Though I’m not saying they will not win the election, but it’s a pure injustice and injury to our political system and of course, a great move to Islamize the country as a whole which is what most of the citizens are complaining even before the 2015 election.

I will like to remind whoever is reading these small pieces of noise, that whatever you don’t want, then don’t do it to others irrespective of their religious beliefs or tribal differences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

