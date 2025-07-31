Why Nigerian churches must be financially transparent

Religion holds an extraordinary place in the heart of Nigerian society, and churches, in particular, have become more than just places of worship, but centers of social, political, and economic influence.

However, despite the immense financial contributions they receive from millions of devoted followers, most Nigerian churches remain opaque in their financial dealings. This raises pressing ethical concerns that can no longer be ignored.

Across the country, congregants contribute tithes, offerings, donations, and “seed” money with faith and trust. In some megachurches, these weekly inflows run into hundreds of millions of naira.

Yet, there is no legal or institutional mechanism demanding financial reporting, nor do many churches voluntarily publish detailed accounts of how these resources are used. This lack of transparency is not only problematic from a civic perspective but is also contrary to the moral standards many churches themselves preach.

Even in the scriptures, financial accountability is emphasized. The Apostle Paul, in handling donations, made clear efforts to avoid any appearance of financial misconduct. He stated, “We want to avoid any criticism of the way we administer this liberal gift; for we are taking pains to do what is right, not only in the eyes of the Lord but also in the eyes of man” (2 Corinthians 8:20–21).

If early church leaders understood the importance of integrity in financial matters, it is only right that today’s leaders, in a far more complex and money-driven era, should do the same.

The extravagant lifestyles of some Nigerian pastors flying private jets, acquiring properties abroad, and living in affluence stand in stark contrast to the realities of the average worshipper struggling to make ends meet. When churches lack transparency, it becomes difficult to distinguish between what is legitimately funded by congregational support and what might be a misuse of collective trust. This absence of clarity continues to fuel suspicion and cynicism toward religious institutions that are supposed to be moral compasses for society.

Financial transparency is not about state control or persecution of religious freedom. It is about responsibility. It is about proving to both the faithful and the wider public that church leaders are stewards of public trust, not just spiritual guides. If churches are genuinely using their resources for charity, education, social services, and evangelism, then transparency should not be feared. On the contrary, it would strengthen their credibility and moral authority.

In a country plagued by corruption and mistrust of public institutions, churches have a unique opportunity to lead by example. By adopting transparent financial practices, they can not only rebuild trust among their followers but also set a standard for accountability in other sectors. Whether through self-regulation or independent audit systems, it is time for churches in Nigeria to open their books not as a sign of weakness, but as a demonstration of integrity and responsibility.

No institution, secular or sacred, should be exempt from accountability. The church, which preaches honesty, stewardship, and service, must not be the last to embrace the same principles it urges its members to live by. Financial transparency is not just good practice; it is a moral imperative.