Why NDLEA approves cannabis oil export – Marwa

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it supports the controlled export of cannabis oil to countries where its use is legally permitted, but remains firmly opposed to its consumption within Nigeria.

NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa (Rtd), stated that the agency supports the export of cannabis oil as a means to enhance Nigeria’s foreign earnings, specifically to countries where its therapeutic use is legally authorised.

However, he stressed that such exports must be strictly regulated, licensed, and confined to export-free zones, with full oversight by the NDLEA.

Marwa made this known on Wednesday, at a stakeholders’ workshop themed “Cannabis Oil Debate: The Path Forward for Nigeria”, organised by the Nigerian Academy of Science in Abuja.

According to him, the national conversation around cannabis oil must be grounded in facts, scientific evidence, and public safety concerns, rather than driven by commercial interests or global trends.

“At NDLEA, our position on cannabis oil is simple: we welcome dialogue. We believe Nigeria must make informed choices, not choices driven by half-truths, commercial interests, or global trends. Cannabis oil may have medicinal properties worth investigating, but it also carries health risks, potential for misuse, and implications for public safety. This is why it is crucial that scientists, medical experts, policymakers, and regulators are in the same room to bring facts to the table, scrutinise evidence, and weigh options carefully.

The NDLEA boss warned that, despite public enthusiasm around the supposed benefits of cannabis oil, the health dangers, particularly among Nigeria’s youth, must not be overlooked.

“Cannabis is not just another plant. Its extracts, including oil, have been linked to anxiety, depression, psychosis, cognitive impairment, and addiction. With 10.6 million users and a 14.4% substance abuse prevalence, Nigeria cannot afford to ignore these risks,” he added.

Marwa also raised concerns about the lack of standardised production and quality control in many countries, warning that cannabis oil is often sold with inconsistent potency, possible contaminants, and often misused without medical supervision.

As part of the agency’s strategy to curb illicit cultivation, he highlighted NDLEA’s Alternative Development Project, launched in 2023, aimed at addressing the root causes, including poverty, ignorance, and unemployment — that drive communities into illegal drug cultivation.

“We intend to reduce these vulnerabilities both in urban centres and rural areas through the provision of functional mechanisms and facilities for sensitisation, skills acquisition, empowerment and positive engagements for sustainable livelihoods,” the NDLEA boss said.

In his welcome remark, President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Prof Abubakar Sambo who was represented by the Vice President of NAS, Prof Friday Okonofua noted that several research studies have considered various uses of cannabis and its side effects. He said the workshop was aimed at reaching a consensus on the contentious issue of the use of cannabis oil.

“At the end of the day, we’ll have evidence-based consensus work, which will be properly documented that will lead us to decide what we should be doing regarding the use of cannabis in this country”, he stated.

Chairman of NAS study committee on cannabis oil use, Musbau Akanbi commended NDLEA for being proactive and working with the Academy to obtain science driven guide for Nigeria.

“As we all know, cannabis oil is extracted from cannabis and the legalisation of the use of the oil would translate to large-scale cultivation of the weed itself. The Nigerian Academy of Science consequently constitutes the consensus study committee on cannabis oil debate, comprising experts in all fields that had to do with the study request.

“The committee collected a lot of literature on the subject matter from all over the world, reviewed what is happening in other lands, and decided to arrange this workshop where experts from various related fields will come together with stakeholders and present evidence that will be collated to assist NDLEA in carrying out its honest responsibility.”

Also speaking at the workshop, Samuel Adekola who represented Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state noted that “this all-important workshop will offer our great country, Nigeria, the opportunity to move from debate to design, from potential to policies and I urge all participants to contribute constructively so that together we can rise to craft a model that not only benefit the consumers of health, also the sunshine state and Nigeria, but also position our nation as a leader on the African continent in this emerging field. Let us proceed with vision, with courage, and with unity of purpose”

In his keynote address, Oye Gureje, Director, WHO Collaborating Centre for Research and Training in Mental Health, Neurosciences, and Substance Abuse, University of Ibadan, stated that cumulative evidence suggests that “cannabis has some limited medical use”, and “widespread recreational use is likely to lead to increased risk of psychosis”, while “public health may be moderately affected by increased use (e.g. road accidents)”

Femi Babafemi

Director, Media & Advocacy

NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja

Wednesday 8th October 2025