Why Lagos Govt. ban minibus on Lekki Expressway

The Lagos State Government has explained that the restriction of minibuses along the Lekki–Epe Expressway is aimed at improving traffic flow, enhancing commuter safety, and ensuring orderly operations along one of the state’s busiest transport corridors.

The clarification follows recent traffic disruptions caused by some minibus operators, who blocked movement along the CMS–Lekki–Epe Expressway.

The government said the action violated earlier agreements reached with transport unions and undermined ongoing reforms to create a more efficient and regulated transport system.

The restriction, it added, is linked to the state’s Bus Reform Initiative (BRI), introduced in 2024 to restructure public transportation operations along the Lekki–Epe corridor.

The initiative seeks to deploy high-capacity buses in line with the Lagos State Transport Policy and Bus Route Network, relocate minibuses to inner arterial routes, introduce electronic ticketing, and regulate bus operations to improve service delivery and passenger safety.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Transport Ministry said the reforms are designed to formalize transit operations, enhance commuter comfort, strengthen security, and promote fare stability across the transport system.

According to the Ministry, the reforms followed extensive consultations with major transport unions, including the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.

At stakeholder meetings held in 2024 and 2025, the parties agreed to restructure public transport operations along the corridor and endorsed the phased implementation of the new bus scheme beginning in 2025.

The statement reads, “The following resolutions were reached, Restructuring of existing public transport bus operations on the Lekki–Epe corridor, Deployment of high-capacity buses in line with the Lagos State Transport Policy and the Bus Route Network (BRN); Reallocation of Korope/minibuses to inner arterial routes; Introduction of an E-Ticketing system; Regulation and standardization of bus operations; Improved transportation services and enhanced security of lives and property along the corridor. All stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to working collaboratively to ensure the successful implementation of the reform and to enhance the overall transportation experience in Lagos State.

“At a subsequent meeting held on 2nd December 2025, stakeholders unanimously agreed that the bus scheme would commence on 8th December 2025. The first phase of the reform, which will ultimately extend to Epe, will operate along the following routes: Ajah–CMS (Marina)/Obalende, Ajah–Oshodi, Ajah–Berger, Ajah–Iyana Ipaja.

“At the meeting chaired by Hon. Sola Giwa, Special Adviser on Transportation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, it was clarified that one operator would run an express service, while others would provide stopping services along the corridor. Hon. Giwa reiterated that the State Government has been working closely with all stakeholders to fully formalize transit operations across Lagos, with a focus on improving commuter comfort, enhancing security, promoting safety and fare stability. Buses participating in the new scheme will feature the standard Lagos State blue-and-white regulated colour scheme. They will carry active QR codes embedded in PTCS stickers for quick verification, unique identification codes, and Touch and Pay (TAP) stickers. Drivers will display official Ministry of Transportation badges to ensure accountability and public confidence.

The government reiterated its commitment to building a safe, orderly, and efficient transport system and urged operators to comply with the agreed reforms in the collective interest of commuters and the state.

It emphasised that the restriction on minibus operations along the Lekki–Epe Expressway is part of broader efforts to strengthen urban mobility and ensure sustainable transportation in the state.