Why Lagos GDP hit N41trn within 5yrs- Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) hit N41 trillion due to the policies introduced by the government to ensure a business-friendly environment for new and existing businesses across the state.

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the key reforms introduced and implemented by his administration were aimed at streamlining business development processes and building investors’ confidence in the State’s economy.

He said his Government had been proactive in implementing business-friendly regulations and constantly reviewing Ease of Doing Business policies to lessen challenges associated with new business registration and obtaining permits.

The Governor, who stated on Wednesday at the third edition of Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS 3.0) organised by Sterling One Foundation in collaboration with Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, noted that the digitisation of services had eliminated bureaucratic bottlenecks, while enhancing stability in the business environment.

“For us in Lagos, we have sustained a consistent growth in our investment profile. The minimum we can do is to take the growth another level and ensure that the gains of the past years are not reversed. In the last five years, Lagos’s GDP has grown by 50 per cent despite the difficult economic conditions Lagos has faced. Our economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience.

“This new conversation with the investment community is necessary in order to de-risk issues while providing an enabling environment and assurance to address what could be investors’ major concern in committing their investments here. Whatever the size of the investment injected into Lagos, we will play our role as a State Government to ensure that these efforts guarantee returns and security.”

Sanwo-Olu highlighted areas of opportunities to invest, including transportation, tourism, health insurance and waterways, noting that the State Government remained committed to pushing forward its ambitious development plans for the listed sectors.

At the event attended by business leaders, multilateral chambers of commerce, financial services executives, and captains of industry in attendance, the Governor disclosed that the government is projecting a positive economic outlook, given its expanding population and development of sustainable infrastructure to drive growth.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, said Lagos, as the nation’s commercial nerve center, had been a beacon of economic activity driven by commitments to fostering a conducive environment for business and investment.

Ambrose-Medebem said the Sanwo-Olu administration had grown Lagos GDP from 27 trillion to 41 trillion within five years, stressing that the State had made progress in creating a business-friendly environment.

The State Government, she said, implemented key reforms aimed at streamlining processes, improving regulatory procedures, reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and promoting entrepreneurship.

She said: “Lagos had made significant strides in diversifying its economy with strategic investments in various sectors, including allocating N550.7 billion to expand sustainable physical infrastructure in 2024 alone. We have consistently focused on boosting agriculture as a cornerstone of our economic diversification strategy, committing N44.33 billion to food security initiatives in cattle feedlot project, fish processing, and wholesale produce hub in communities.

“Lagos continues to lead in promoting Ease of Doing Business, which has positioned the State as a global city and an emerging African Financial Centre. Under the World Bank’s Subnational Doing Business Report and the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) programme, Lagos has met all parameters and qualified for the first phase of the initiative. The State is committed to further reforms that increase transparency of official fees, improve investment promotion environments, and enhance land administration processes.”