Why Keystone bank building collapsed- LASEMA

By News Desk

After completing evacuation exercise at the site of collapsed Keystone bank building, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has disclosed that the three-storey building caved in due to inadequate reinforcement.

LASEMA argued that the collapsed building which claimed the life of a 35years old artisan was not properly reinforced after new structures were added to it.

The agency, in a statement by its Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okunbor on Monday, stressed that the collapsed building was under renovation when it caved in on Saturday.