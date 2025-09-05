Why I’ll choose Atiku over Wike, for leadership positions — Tambuwal

Former Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has declared that he would stand with ex–Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, if compelled to pick a leader for Nigeria’s future.

Tambuwal explained that his political choices were shaped by values and principles of governance rather than personal ties, saying Atiku is better than Wike.

The lawmaker representing the Sokoto senatorial district at the national assembly stated this on Friday while responding to questions on a popular television programme.

“When it comes to leadership of this country and leadership of the people, tomorrow, not even today, I would rather support Atiku than Nyesom Wike,” he added.

Clarifying his present position, Tambuwal stressed that political disagreements should never be mistaken for personal animosity. He noted that he has always sustained respectful relationships with leaders across different political divides.

“It is a collaboration; it is not something difficult. Once it is about being altruistic and nothing personal. You have never seen me going against President Bola Tinubu personally, you have never heard of me going against Nyesom Wike personally,” he said.

Tambuwal added that his past clashes with figures such as former President Goodluck Jonathan were purely ideological.

“We disagreed on principle, the way, and the direction things are going. I had no problem personally with Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, but we disagreed, and I left PDP for APC,” he explained.

Reiterating the line between leadership decisions and friendship, Tambuwal said: “It is not about my friendship with you, and I am saying this with all sense of responsibility. If Atiku Abubakar comes in here and Wike requests my phone, which is personal to me, I will personally give it to Wike as a personal friend.”