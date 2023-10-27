Why I visited Tinubu after defeating Atiku, Obi- Bayelsa Gov.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diriz has disclosed that there was nothing unusual about his visit to President Bola Tinubu, which coincided with celebration on the victory at the Supreme Court, saying the visit is for benefits of Bayelsans.

Diri stated that he was at liberty to congratulate President Tinubu following the Supreme Court verdict on the presidential election and does not owe anyone public apology on the visit.

He made the clarification following criticism that had trailed emergence of picture and video where he was seen having a handshake with the President shortly after the apex court dismissed appeal brought before it by the candidate of his party, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for lacking merits.

Speaking at Igbedi community, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state during the visit of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship campaign trail on Friday, he explained that he was at the presidential villa to discuss serious state matters with the president, whom he said attended to the issues positively.

The Bayelsa governor contended that he was not disturbed by the speculations and lies of the opposition, saying they became jittery over the visit.

He said candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11 governorship election remained disqualified based on the first amended list of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and urged the Bayelsa electorate not to waste their votes on a party that is not on the ballot.

Diri, who noted he was not in Igbedi to campaign, said the projects of his administration in the community were evident.

The state helmsman assured that during his second tenure he would construct a road linking Igbedi to Kaiama, which will create a better access to and fro the Bayelsa International Airport from the East-West road and the Delta State axis.

He said: “Yesterday (Thursday), I was in Abuja and most of you saw the video trending. The opposition is now jittery and are telling lies. Of course, that is in their character.

“As a sitting governor, there is a sitting president and I do not owe them any explanation about my visit to the president.

“If the Supreme Court affirms the president of the country, as a sitting governor I reserve all the rights to visit him. But beyond that, I went for very serious state business and I can tell you that Mr. President attended to all the issues I raised.

“Those whose names have been delisted by amendment number one of INEC can no longer sleep. They will continue to have sleepless nights.

“In our second tenure, the other road that will be important to Bayelsa and even the people of Delta State and for the use of our airport will be to connect Igbedi to Kaiama. That will be the next project we will embark upon in our next tenure.”

