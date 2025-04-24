Why I stopped Obi’s visit to IDP camp – Benue Gov

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has disclosed the move behind restricting former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, from visiting the Internally Displaced People (IDP) camps was for security and health reasons, saying I am trying to protect my people from potential harm.

Alia stated that Obi didn’t inform him before planning to visit the IDP camp, adding that the former Anambra governor’s intentions were unknown, making it a significant concern to prevent the visit.

According to the clergyman, there are United Nations (UN) protocols which he indicated must be observed before attempting to approach any humanitarian camp due to security reasons, saying it is his right to protect them against any harm.

Alia, who disclosed this during an interview with newsmen on a popular television programme, added that Obi twisted the narrative after he cancelled his trip to the region, following a cautionary statement issued by the Chief Secretary, Tersoo Kula, over an unscheduled visit to Benue.

“Peter Obi was a governor, and if you are coming into someone’s state, there’s a protocol. A very high personality is coming into someone’s state, and your party does not even know you’re coming in, and the sitting governor does not know you are coming, and then you’re going into where I’m protecting the most, the IDP camp”

“It is my duty to protect them, they have been displaced, I don’t know the intent you have, is it not courteuos enough for me to nurse a once sitting governor and even to provide even more security to you and to prepare the minds of the IDP that some guest is coming to visit them?

The governor also refuted claims that Obi tried contacting him through his Secretary to the State Government, noting that former presidential candidate never made efforts to reach him or any official before the unplanned visit.

“If he couldn’t reach me, I have a Chief of Staff and SSG, how would I have known that his intent was just to visit these people? i don’t want anyone to politicise the IDP, they are not there when we are suffering with them, they are not there in their sorrow, I know their pain.

“There is a UN protocol for any visit to the IDPS. What if someone gets in there and just starts shooting them? If you are bringing some food to them, I need to know what kind of food you’re bringing. infact there are protocols and we need to observe them. You can’t just let someone visit. I have to know, so that no one will just come and attack them,” he added.

Recall that Obi, a week ago, raised concerns over what he described as a deliberate attempt by the Benue Government to frustrate his humanitarian mission to the state.

The former governor also explained how he tried to reach out to Alia as well as his aide, before cancelling the trip immediately after receiving the warning.

“Despite multiple attempts to reach him directly and through his aides, I received no confirmation. Eventually, while en route to Makurdi, a press statement was issued warning against the visit,” Obi stated.

“This is what I have done in my private life for years before getting into politics, and even while in politics, I have continued to do so. Everyone knew how I had to get permission from then-President Goodluck Jonathan to visit Haiti during the earthquake.”

“I intended to visit a school being built by the bishop in Gboko, a nursing school, and an IDP camp—actions that reflect my genuine care for the welfare of our fellow citizens.”