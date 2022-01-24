Why I step down as Super Eagles interim coach- Eguavoen

The Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, has stepped down from his position and return to the technical director position where he was before stepping in to fill the vacuum after German tactician, Gernot Rorh’s appointment was terminated.

Eguavoen said that he has fulfilled his task and would be returning to his former position and work for the development of the round leather game across the country.

His decision to step down came after Super Eagles’ suffered a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash yesterday.

However, they fell short against a Covid-stricken Tunisian team in the knockout stages and was also reduced to 10-men after Everton of England winger, Alex Iwobi, was sent off for a wrong tackle.

“What happens next is that I’m the interim coach and Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). I will go back to my position and allow the NFF (to) make a decision on the way forward,” Eguavoen said after the match.

During Eguavoen’s reign, the three-time African champions recorded a three straight wins against Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

