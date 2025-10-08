Why I resigned as minister after media report- Nnaji

Hours after Uche Nnaji tendered his resignation as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology before President Bola Tinubu, the embattled politician has claimed that the decision was not an admission of guilt but to allow due process.

Nnaji said that resignation would assist in preserving the integrity of the judicial proceedings before the court over certificate forgery allegations made against him.

He added that reports have caused him personal distress and distracted him from assisting the President in actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the former minister boasted that the outcome of the judicial process will vindicate him, describing himself as the just whose image is being dented.