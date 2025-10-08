Why I resigned as minister after media report- Nnaji

Hours after Uche Nnaji tendered his resignation as Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology before President Bola Tinubu, the embattled politician has claimed that the decision was not an admission of guilt but to allow due process.
Nnaji said that resignation would assist in preserving the integrity of the judicial proceedings before the court over certificate forgery allegations made against him.
He added that reports have caused him personal distress and distracted him from assisting the President in actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda.
In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the former minister boasted that the outcome of the judicial process will vindicate him, describing himself as the just whose image is being dented.
According to the statement, “After deep reflection and consultations with family, associates, and well-meaning Nigerians, I have today tendered my resignation as the Honourable Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.
“This decision did not come lightly. Over the past week, an orchestrated, sustained campaign of falsehood, politically motivated, and malicious attacks have been waged against my person, integrity, and office across print, electronic, and social media platforms.
“These unfounded allegations and media distortions have not only caused personal distress but have also begun to distract from the vital work of the Ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.
“As someone who has spent more than five decades building a reputation anchored on hard work, honour, and service to humanity, I cannot in good conscience allow these distractions to cast a shadow over the noble objectives of this administration.
“My decision to step aside is therefore a personal choice — not an admission of guilt, but rather a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court. In the end, justice will prevail, and history will vindicate the just.
“I remain deeply grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the confidence he reposed in me and for the privilege to serve in his cabinet. His vision for a renewed, innovative, and technologically driven Nigeria is one I continue to hold dear, and I pledge my unflinching support to his administration and its transformative goals”.