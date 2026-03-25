Why I didn’t join APC – Dickson

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Seriake Dickson, has explained his decision not to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing fundamental disagreements with the party’s policies and direction.

He argued that since 2015, the APC has failed to deliver meaningful progress for Nigeria, and its approach to governance does not align with his principles or vision for the country.

Speaking on a popular television programme on Tuesday, the former governor said his decision is rooted in longstanding concerns about the party’s inability to advance democratic reforms.

While he acknowledged that some initiatives under President Bola Tinubu’s administration are commendable, he said he remains unconvinced by the party’s stance on key issues such as electoral reforms, federalism, and the devolution of powers, areas he considers critical to Nigeria’s long-term development and stability.

Dickson stressed that political alignment should be guided by principles rather than convenience or popular trends.

According to him, effective governance requires a clear ideology and a genuine commitment to the welfare of Nigerians, rather than opportunistic political maneuvering.

Dickson also criticized the APC’s resistance to measures like the electronic transmission of election results, describing them as essential for transparency and for restoring public confidence in the electoral process.

According to him, limited progress in implementing such reforms has weakened trust in Nigeria’s democratic system.

On federalism, Dickson expressed support for policies that promote equitable revenue allocation and the establishment of state police. He stressed that such reforms must be carefully designed to reflect Nigeria’s diversity and address long-standing governance challenges.

“We are very clear about what political power should be used for. I am not one of those who will follow a bandwagon to the APC.

“Yes, the APC is doing some good work. They are my friends—some are senior colleagues. We interact and exchange ideas. But I still ask fundamental questions: Where do you stand on federalism? On devolution of powers? On respecting Nigeria’s environment?” he said.

He warned that without proper planning and implementation, these initiatives may fail to achieve their intended impact.

As a founding member of the emerging National Democratic Congress, he said his focus is on establishing a strong foundation rooted in ideology, good governance, and the overall well-being of Nigerians—not merely the pursuit of political power.