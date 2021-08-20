Why I deferred my law admission – Obasanjo

A former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has advanced reasons why he differed his admission to study law from National Open University (NOUN), saying he took the decision after his godson assured him that he would take on any assigned task on law field diligently.

He added that though he had been granted admission and started the programme, he had to dropped out from the university following the assurance from his godson, the Ogun State immediate past Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr. Olumide Ayeni (SAN).

The former president stated that following the promise, Ayeni bring to bear his assurance by proving himself through hardwork, loyalty, intelligence and with fear of God.

He said that these attributes had paid off in the former commissioner’s legal profession, adding that his humility and team work spirit clearly put him above his contemporary in the industry.

Obasanjo spoke at the commissioning of the Olumide Ayeni & Co. multi-million Naira Office complex, situated along Ita Eko road, Ita-Eko, Ibara, Abeokuta. The Special Assistant on Media to Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, in a release on Friday, stated that the former president said that he was proud to be associated with the Senior Advocate, stressing that the new office was the best among others.

At the special reception held to honour Ayeni on his conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Obasanjo thanked Ayeni’s father, Chief Afe Babalola ((SAN), Lateef Fagabemi (SAN) and former governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, for nurturing and bringing him to limelight.

According to him, his tenacity is unquestioned. He worked with persistent and any assignment given to him, you can be rest assured of positive result from such task.

“At a stage I wanted to go for a law program, but, when he said he will be out of job, if I go for the law program, I decided to drop the idea. Infact, I have been enrolled for the program at the Open University but I have to dropped, because he assured me that he can take on any task given. And he has not disappointed me since he has been close to me,” Obasanjo, who was Father of the Day was quoted as saying

The Chairman of the occasion, Lateef Fagabemi, who went down history lane, described Ayeni as an exemplary human with intelligence and hardwork, adding that since 1986 in his days at the university, he has never changed in his humility and quest for positive result.

On his part, Former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Taiwo Adeoluwa, who represented ex-governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, said that his former boss and the entire team under Amosun administration, would forever be grateful for the services of the new SAN, noting that God in His appropriate time has rewarded him with the exalted position.

Among those present at the well attended ceremony were the wife of the former President, Bola Obasanjo, Ayeni’s father, the Onibudo of ‘Budo Ota, Oba Adewunmi Adeniji, Rtd. Justice Soremi, members of the Bar and Bench in and around Ogun State, among others.

