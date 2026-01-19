Why i arrested Regina’s friend – Ned Nwoko

The lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has explained the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Ann Izuegbu Anthonet, a close associate of his estranged wife, actress Regina Daniels, citing allegations of criminal defamation and involvement in the procurement of an illegal abortion.

The controversy intensified following a social media post by Daniels on January 14, 2026, in which she questioned what she described as shifting allegations against Anthonet, from drug-related offences to theft, amid ongoing disputes linked to alleged misconduct and family interference.

Daniels recently confirmed that an arrest warrant had been issued against her and some family members over allegations of theft involving $40,000 from Nwoko’s residence, further deepening the ongoing family dispute.

In a statement issued on Monday, Nwoko’s team outlined several reasons for Anthonet’s arrest, alleging that she administered substances to Daniels during their marriage, which allegedly led to the loss of an unborn child.

The statement further alleged that Anthonet made defamatory claims accusing Nwoko’s wife, Laila Nwoko, of being repeatedly assaulted by the senator, resulting in a miscarriage.

Nwoko’s team described these allegations as false, misleading, and deliberately inflammatory narratives circulated on social media following Anthonet’s arrest.

“For clarity and in the public interest, the following points set out the factual basis of the matter,” the statement read.

“Criminal Defamation: Ms. Izuegbu Anthonet was arrested in connection with defamatory statements alleging that Senator Ned Munir Nwoko physically assaulted his wife, Mrs. Laila Nwoko, leading to a miscarriage. These claims are entirely false. No such incident occurred, and no miscarriage resulted from any alleged violence.”

The statement also alleged that Anthonet was implicated in the procurement of an illegal abortion for Regina Daniels during her lawful marriage to Nwoko, insisting that the incident was documented and had previously been referenced publicly.

According to the statement, the circumstances surrounding the alleged abortion were “gruesome,” though these claims remain under investigation.

In addition, Nwoko’s team accused Anthonet of involvement in the use and distribution of illegal substances, stating that a formal witness statement was submitted to the Maitama Police Station in October 2025.

“A formal witness statement dated October 29, 2025, details repeated and ongoing activities involving Ms. Izuegbu Anthonet and others,” the statement added, noting that the allegations are currently being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

The statement further claimed that Anthonet’s arrest followed a social media post in which she allegedly issued threats, made derogatory remarks, and repeated defamatory accusations against Nwoko and his wife, actions which it said constituted criminal defamation under the law.

“It is important to emphasise that this is not a social media dispute but a law-enforcement matter grounded in evidence, witness testimonies, and due process,” the statement said, adding that any portrayal of the arrest as victimisation was misleading.