Why Ganduje was absent during Tinubu’s visit to Kano

The former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has explained that his absence during President Bola Tinubu’s condolence visit to the family of late business mogul, Aminu Dantata in Kano State was due to his trip to London, United Kingdom.

The Kano State former governor stated that his travel plans had been set well in advance before the President indicated his plans, saying this formed reason for the coincidence with the President’s visit to the state.

He disclosed this on Saturday through a statement made available to newsmen by his former Chief of Staff, Muhammad Garba.

Dispelling rumours that he might have been ill or intentionally sidelined during the visit, Garba noted that President Tinubu’s visit was to console the family of the late business magnate, Aminu Dantata, and that his trip had been completed before the president made his announcement.

The former governor’s aide stressed that all efforts to realign his schedule to allow him welcome the President to Kano proved unsuccessful.

“However, despite being abroad, Dr Ganduje remained in constant communication virtually every hour or two with key party leaders, including the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and the APC Kano State Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, to ensure smooth coordination for the President’s visit,” Garba further explained.

Garba stressed that Ganduje’s resignation from the party’s leadership had no impact on his close ties with President Tinubu, describing their relationship as longstanding and rooted in mutual trust and shared political vision.

“The APC in Kano remains fully united, loyal, and committed to the vision and leadership of President Tinubu,” he said, reaffirming the party’s strong support for the Renewed Hope Agenda.