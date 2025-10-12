Why finance minister can’t lead delegates to WB-IMF meeting- Presidency

The Presidency has confirmed reports that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, is allegedly sick and cannot perform his duties assigned to his office under the President Bola Tinubu administration including leading the Nigeria’s delegation World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) meeting abroad.

It said that the minister is indisposed and cannot lead the country’s delegation to the meeting which was why the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, was directed by the President to lead the delegation.

As gathered, Edun has been flown abroad for urgent medical treatment after falling ill during the week.

A top government source confirmed that Edun’s condition is “very serious,” noting that he is receiving intensive medical care overseas.

“He may survive, but he can’t get back to work again,” the source said, adding that the minister suffered severe paralysis as a result of the stroke.

According to the source, President Bola Tinubu has begun discreet consultations to find a possible replacement, as Edun’s health crisis comes amid growing economic and foreign exchange pressures. “The paralysis is severe. The President is urgently considering options,” the source disclosed.

The source linked Edun’s condition to stress and exhaustion, saying top officials often work long hours with little rest, irregular meals, and minimal sleep. Security sources, including officials from the Department of State Services (DSS), were also said to have confirmed that the minister is “extremely ill.”

The Presidency on Sunday confirmed that Edun is “indisposed,” announcing that Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., which begin Monday, October 13.

According to presidential aide Bayo Onanuga, Cardoso is stepping in as alternate governor “to represent Nigeria at the meetings in place of Mr. Edun, who is indisposed.”

Meanwhile, President Tinubu departed Abuja on Sunday for Rome, Italy, to attend the Aqaba Process Heads of State and Government Meeting, focusing on security challenges in West Africa.

Edun, who was appointed Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy in August 2023, has been one of Tinubu’s closest economic advisers since their time together in Lagos.

His sudden illness raises concerns about continuity in Nigeria’s ongoing fiscal reforms and 2025 budget planning.