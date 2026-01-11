Why EFCC won’t rush high-profile corruption cases

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has explained why the agency is taking time to conclude high-profile corruption cases, saying investigations must be thorough to avoid prosecutions being thrown out by the courts.

Olukoyede said corruption cases, particularly those involving politically exposed persons, often take between four and five years to reach maturity, noting that weak or hurried investigations in the past led to several cases collapsing in court.

According to him, the EFCC has adopted a policy of ensuring that cases taken to court are backed by strong and admissible evidence, even if that means resisting public pressure to secure quick prosecutions.

The anti-graft agency boss made this clear during an interview on a popular television programme on Sunday, while answering questions on the EFCC’s achievements over the past year and expectations for the new year.

“It is important for Nigerians to know that a case can take four to five years before it gets to the maturity stage. I have seen cases thrown out because investigations were not thorough enough, and I will not be part of that kind of arrangement,” he said.

Olukoyede explained that delays are also caused by the complex nature of financial crimes, especially when funds are moved across borders, adding that cooperation with foreign banks and law enforcement agencies is often slow due to differences in legal frameworks and the absence of mutual treaties.

“I have sent several requests to foreign banks, and I only have responses to a few. If the country does not have a treaty with another country, and their authorities say our powers do not extend there, it takes time,” he explained.

He stressed that the EFCC would not be stampeded into rushing cases to court simply to satisfy public pressure, noting that weak prosecutions ultimately undermine the anti-corruption fight.

“I promised Nigerians that I will not be rushed to take any case to court if I am not convinced, as a lawyer who understands the elements of these offences,” Olukoyede said.

The EFCC chairman further pointed to judicial bottlenecks as another major challenge, noting that prolonged court processes contribute significantly to delays in concluding corruption trials.

Addressing allegations of selective prosecution based on political affiliation or ethnicity, including the case of former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, whom some have accused the commission of shielding due to his decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Olukoyede noted that prosecution is currently ongoing.

“I’m not the judge to determine Yahaya Bello’s conviction. I have done my work and fulfilled my mandate. Let’s follow the cases; he is currently facing prosecution,” he added.

The EFCC boss also clarified claims by the former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who had accused the commission of witch-hunting.

According to him, the case of Malami was inherited by his administration, adding that the former AGF had been on the list of people to be investigated long before he was appointed to lead the commission.

“The investigation of Malami was inherited. He has been under investigation for over two and a half years. There is no witch-hunt. We are handling this case based on evidence, not politics,” he said.

The EFCC boss also stressed that the commission would not compromise professionalism in a bid to satisfy public expectations, stating that his mandate does not permit him to take instructions from any individual or political authority.

While acknowledging that no institution is perfect, Olukoyede said the EFCC is strengthening its processes through improved forensic capacity, real-time monitoring of public spending, and a renewed focus on prevention alongside enforcement.

He assured Nigerians that more high-profile cases would be taken to court once investigations are concluded, urging the public to exercise patience and judge the commission by outcomes rather than speed.