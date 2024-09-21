Why Edo gubernatorial poll voting period was adjusted- INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the voting time for the Edo gubernatorial election to allow everyone exercise their franchise during the exercise.

INEC said that the voting time was only extended in selected polling units where the exercise commenced behind schedule.

Announcing the development on Saturday, the National Commissioner & Member,

Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Mohammed Haruna, stated that the move was to allow free, fair and credible electoral processes.

Haruna said: “The Commission continues to monitor the ongoing governorship election in Edo State from our situation room at the National Headquarters in Abuja.

“Our monitoring indicates early commencement of polls in many Polling Units, but there are also reports of late commencement in some locations.

“To ensure that no voter is disenfranchised, the Commission wishes to reiterate that, in line with our Regulations and Guidelines, voting will be extended wherever it commenced late and will continue until the last voter on the queue who arrived at the Polling Unit by 2.30pm has voted.

“Accordingly, we have drawn the attention of our office in Edo State to ensure that, where necessary, there is adequate power supply from our back-up electric generators in the affected Polling Units or Ward Collation Centres”.