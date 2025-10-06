Why Dede lost BBNaija S10 – Delta Gov’s aide

The Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Success, has alleged that the organisers of Big Brother Naija Season 10 manipulated the show’s final results to prevent Delta-born contestant Ifechukwude Ashiogwu, known as Dede in the house, from winning.

Success made this claim hours after the show organisers declared Imisi, whose real name is Imisioluwa Ayanwale, the winner, while Dede finished as the first runner-up.

In a statement shared on his social media page, Ossai claimed that the Delta-born star was deliberately denied the top spot because another contestant from Delta State, Kellyrae, had emerged as the winner of the previous edition.

According to him, the organisers were unwilling to allow two winners from the same state to win consecutively.

He said, “Dede was robbed by BBNaija organisers because Delta contestant Kellyrae won last year’s season, so they didn’t want another Delta to win this year’s edition. She deserves to be the winner, not because she is from Delta, but because she made everyone who watched the show proud.”

Ossai expressed disappointment over the outcome of the reality show and threatened to take legal action against the organisers, alleging that the voting process that produced this year’s winner, Imisi, was rigged.

Despite BBNaija releasing voting charts showing the percentage of votes received by each finalist, the Delta aide maintained that the result did not reflect the will of the people, noting that Dede’s performance, creativity, and popularity throughout the season made her the rightful winner.

Meanwhile, Ossai revealed plans to host Dede in Asaba soon, adding that he would be attending the upcoming “Bole Feast” on October 26, where Delta chef Nnagbogu Ifeyinwa of Reetaz Kitchen is expected to attempt to cook the longest bole.

As of press time, the management of Big Brother Naija has not issued an official response to the allegations, though reactions continue to trail the Season 10 finale across various social media platforms.