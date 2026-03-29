Why bloggers are blackmailing me – Lagos Taskforce boss

The Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, has alleged that a wave of online attacks against him and the agency is the result of his refusal to grant illegal favours to certain social media operators seeking the release of impounded vehicles.

According to the Taskforce boss, individuals identified as Sheriffdeen Ojon and a platform known as Objectv had repeatedly lobbied for the release of motorcycles, popularly known as okada, and other vehicles seized for traffic violations, particularly for driving against traffic on Lagos roads.

Akerele made the claim yesterday while speaking on a radio programme, *Bosenlo*, aired on Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM, where he accused some bloggers of resorting to blackmail and smear campaigns after their requests were denied.

He described their actions as a coordinated attempt to undermine the agency’s credibility and damage his personal reputation.

Akerele further disclosed that he has evidence to back his claims, including screenshots of Facebook conversations allegedly showing how the individuals demanded preferential treatment and issued threats when their requests were not granted.

“It is both sad and embarrassing that individuals who should be using their social media platforms to disseminate meaningful and enlightening information to the public have instead turned them into tools for blackmail, intimidation, and the spread of falsehoods and half-truths,” he said.

Reaffirming the agency’s stance, Akerele stressed that enforcement operations are guided strictly by the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2018, which prescribes forfeiture for vehicles caught driving against traffic.

He noted that the enforcement of the law is critical to addressing the persistent menace of one-way driving, which he said has led to fatal accidents, injuries, and emotional trauma for victims and their families.

The chairman urged the public to be cautious about information circulating on social media, warning that some narratives are deliberately misleading and driven by ulterior motives.

Despite the ongoing criticism, Akerele maintained that the Taskforce would not be deterred.

“We will continue to enforce the law without fear or favour. No amount of intimidation or blackmail will distract us from our responsibility to ensure safety and order on Lagos roads,” he said.