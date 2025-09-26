Why APC remains Kwankwaso’s best option for 2027 – Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended a hand of fellowship to the former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, urging him to leave the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and join a more viable national platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party said the invitation to the lawmaker representing Kano Central Senatorial District and NNPP founder is based on APC’s position as the most inclusive, nationally accepted, and electorally dominant political platform in the country.

According to the state chapter, only the APC has the structure, vision, and reach capable of supporting Kwankwaso’s ambitions, amplifying his relevance, and preserving his political legacy beyond the Northwest region.

The APC also highlighted its broad-based coalition that successfully unites diverse regions and political interests across Nigeria, providing a stable and tested platform for delivering effective governance and political influence on a national scale.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, on Friday, the Lagos APC described the former Kano governor’s continued stay in the NNPP as a waste of political capital on what it called a “regional experiment.”

It said, “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has observed with keen interest the political trajectory of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and his New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). The truth, which even Kwankwaso himself cannot deny, is that the NNPP has become little more than a regional experiment – spirited, yes, but without the spread, depth, or resilience required to thrive on the national stage.

“The NNPP’s limitations are obvious, and to continue in denial is to waste the loyalty of his teeming followers on a platform that cannot carry them far.

“For a politician of Kwankwaso’s stature, only the APC has the structure and vision capable of amplifying his relevance and securing his legacy.

“It is also clear that PDP, the other so-called “option,” has become a laughing-stock – a party of contradictions, riddled with infighting and consumed by desperation. The same PDP that once shut Kwankwaso and many others out now parades itself as a credible alternative. Nigerians are not fooled.

“For Kwankwaso and the NNPP, joining APC is not just the best bet, it is the only bet. PDP is a sinking ship. Other opposition parties are scattered bands of frustrated defectors. But the APC remains the only true national platform where ambition meets opportunity, where loyalty is rewarded, and where collective progress is placed above petty personal interest.

“We extend a hand of fellowship to Senator Kwankwaso and his movement. The time has come to stop wasting political energy in experiments destined for the archives of history. In politics, “the wise man joins the winning caravan, while the stubborn one is left behind in the dust.”

“The All Progressives Congress is the natural home for Kwankwaso, his followers, and all well-meaning Nigerians who want to remain on the right side of history.