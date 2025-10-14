Why 2027 elections can’t hold in 2026 – ADC

Following the National Assembly’s proposal to shift the 2027 general elections to November 2026, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly opposed the motion, stating that elections cannot and should not be held next year.

The party warned that such a move would undermine governance, destabilise development plans, and plunge Nigeria into a perpetual cycle of political campaigns.

It argued that democracy thrives on stability, not haste, and that tampering with the electoral calendar would do more harm than good to the nation’s political health.

The ADC cautioned that advancing the polls by six months might seem like a minor constitutional adjustment, but in reality, it would erode valuable time meant for governance, policy implementation, and national development.

It insisted that Nigeria cannot continue prioritising elections over leadership performance, adding that the country cannot thrive in an environment where governance gives way to endless politicking.

“The solution is not to cut short tenures or rush elections. What Nigeria needs is institutional efficiency that guarantees credible elections and timely justice,” the party stated.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Abdullahi, on Tuesday, the ADC criticised the National Assembly’s proposal, describing it as “a misstep capable of destabilising democratic governance.”

Abdullahi explained that while the proposed amendment seeks to create more time for the resolution of election petitions before new governments are inaugurated, the unintended consequences could be severe.

“If campaigns for the 2027 elections begin in 2025, Nigeria will effectively have only two years of governance before politics takes over. Public officials will focus more on electoral positioning than on delivering results to the people,” he said.

The ADC stressed that Nigeria’s electoral challenges will not be solved by adjusting the timeline, but rather by strengthening the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to resolve disputes swiftly and transparently.

Citing examples from countries such as Kenya, Ghana, Indonesia, and South Africa, the party noted that other democracies have maintained stability by enforcing strict judicial timelines, rather than disrupting governance with premature elections.

“Nigerians deserve governments that govern for four years—not two years of governance and two years of politics,” the statement concluded.

The ADC therefore urged the National Assembly to drop the proposal and instead focus on comprehensive electoral and judicial reforms that would deepen democracy and strengthen public trust in Nigeria’s institutions.