Who wins The Crossover Fight, Fury or Ngannou?

It was Muhammad Ali, a boxer, who fought a pro-wrestler, Antonio Inoki in what was first dubbed Mixed Martial Art, MMA in 1976.

The fight involved some millions of dollars, even though boxing and wrestling fans saw it as novelty.

Today, MMA is a separate sport but with lesser money compared to boxing.

On a few occasions, such big names as Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury had stepped into wresting ring to do some entertainments with notable wrestlers as Stone Cold and Hulk Hogan.

On October 28, 2023, there is going to be a crossover fight between a former MMA world champion, Francis Ngannou and the current WBC heavyweight boxing champion, Tyson Fury.

Ngannou will be stepping out of his familiar terrain to fight Fury

in a match that may redefine the heavyweight division if the Cameroonian creates an upset.

Ngannou has been taking lessons from former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, which for me is good but will not be enough to beat Fury.

I don’t blink over who will win. Fury will beat Ngannou by knockout for so many reasons, one of which is the rule of the game.

Ngannou is coming to throw punches in a boxing game of which he knows very little rules.

In MMA, a fighter can slap, punch, clinch and wrestle. He can hit his opponent from the back but cannot do many of these in boxing.

In boxing, a fighter does not hit from the back, he does not hit below the belt, he can clinch but must never wrestle.

Their gloves are different. Their counting are different. And coming to fight the best in this division,.someone with a lot of ring intelligence, Ngannou has missed it.

For me, rating Ngannou as a hard puncher is a mere motivation because he will find it difficult to hit a moving Fury.

In other words, what I see is a Fury that will take Ngannou round the ring, tire him out, rest on him and take him out in no time.

What Fury will be bringing to the match is not power as he did against Deontay Wilder but wisdom and experience that will frustrate Ngannou out of boxing.

This singular fight will frustrate Ngannou out of boxing.

By Kunle Awosiyan

