Who will tell President Bola Tinubu Nigerians’ plights?

What dominated the minds of politicians at the moment is how to ensure that their party wins the 2027 general elections.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission has not lifted the ban on political campaigns for the 2027 general elections, politicians and stakeholders have already started strategising for the upcoming posts and positions. Leaders of political parties from various geopolitical zones have begun endorsing President Bola Tinubu for a second term, citing policies and programmes he has implemented that positively impact the lives of the people. In particular, some South West states and North Central leaders of the APC, including the latest, Lagos State APC stakeholders, have reportedly reached a unanimous agreement that President Tinubu should seek reelection.

Meanwhile, several governors who were elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have defected to the APC, pledging to mobilise support for President Tinubu in 2027.

The political atmosphere is becoming increasingly charged, as the PDP is also planning to hold its convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in November. Some members of the party have resorted to legal action, seeking an injunction to restrain the convention. Additionally, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, is facing challenges as it attempts to establish itself. The party has experienced attacks from hoodlums in locations such as Lagos and Ekiti, resulting in property destruction. The ADC insists that it is a viable alternative party that represents the interests of the masses.

Amid the daily unfolding political drama, Nigerians appear to be quietly observing the situation. The prices of goods and services are skyrocketing as citizens struggle to manage their limited resources. Although President Bola Tinubu has released triple the funds to state governments, little to no improvement is being felt by the average citizen.

As a welfarist, President Tinubu must find a way to balance the precarious situation at hand. Many Nigerians are devising strategies to sustain themselves, facing enormous challenges in paying their bills. Some families have resorted to sending their children out to find ways to provide food, while others are using whatever resources they have to meet their basic needs.

Many young people, particularly graduates, have started setting up Point of Sales, or POS booths in front of their homes to make a living. Mr President, you can easily verify this by stepping down from your convoy to see for yourself. Everywhere now are POS stands. Nigerians are enduring significant hardships in their struggle for survival during this difficult time.

In official documents, policies and programmes may seem perfect, but in reality, Mr President, people are struggling to put food on the table. There is widespread poverty in the country, and the prices of food items are exorbitant. The cost of cooking gas is rising, and the only thing that remains affordable is the air we breathe. Mr President, it is crucial to take decisive action to address these issues, regardless of the involvement of governors and local government chairmen; they are often focused on enriching themselves and their cronies while the masses suffer.

At the tertiary education level, although education policies may appear sound, Mr President, it is essential to monitor the distribution of NELFund to ensure it reaches the right students. While the Federal Government may allocate funds to institutions, we need to assess whether these institutions are making refunds to students. After graduation, what efforts has the government made to help these talented young individuals secure meaningful employment? Many of our young men and women, after completing their mandatory service, find themselves without jobs.

A significant number resort to learning a trade or enhancing skills they’ve already acquired. President Bola Tinubu, please assist Nigerian youth by creating a conducive environment for investment so that companies can offer meaningful, purposeful employment and decent jobs. Mr President, we need to help our youth; our future generations are wandering the streets, and there is a popular saying that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

Mr President, I need to inform you that our hospitals are in dire need of personnel. Despite investments in the healthcare sector, many doctors have left for better opportunities elsewhere in search of a decent living. While some hospitals are open to attend to patients, many are struggling with a lack of space and staff to care for the sick.

The cost of medication is beyond the reach of the average person, leading many to pay high prices to receive treatment in government hospitals. Although various insurance schemes have been introduced in our health sector, a significant number of Nigerians are seeking healthcare outside our hospitals because they cannot afford the associated costs. Tragically, some people have lost their lives due to the inability to afford the necessary medications prescribed by medical professionals. Mr President, I urge you to consider visiting our hospitals incognito to witness the challenging situation within our healthcare system for yourself. The prices of medications are excessively high, and I can confirm that medical suppliers are also struggling due to the declining business caused by these costs.

From 2023 to 2025, I learnt that over fifty billion Naira has been allocated directly to more than eight thousand primary health centres across the country through the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, which was established in 2024 to provide additional resources to enhance access to primary healthcare. However, the impact of this funding has not been felt by the general public. While we hear about these funds, we do not see their effects on our healthcare service delivery. Mr President, please help the Nigerian people. The rising prices of drugs and essential commodities are causing suffering and loss of life.

Our farmers are now at home out of fear of being killed or injured by bandits, which has prevented most of them from farming. This situation is beginning to have negative effects on the people. Currently, the price of a tube of yams is not less than two thousand Naira, and other food items are also expensive.

Mr President, I urge you to implement policies and actions that will help prevent the hoarding of food items and the arbitrary increase in food prices. I commend your decision to sack the previous Service Chiefs, and I hope the new ones will effectively secure our nation. Safety is a major concern; people are scared to travel by road due to the threats of kidnappers and bandits profiting from these crimes.

Furthermore, I would appreciate it if you could declare a state of emergency on our roads. Apart from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, other roads connecting states in the South and North are in distress. The construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto-Badagry roads are welcome developments that will expand our road network. However, please assist in repairing the existing roads.

The Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway is in poor condition; those conducting palliative works are, unfortunately, adding to the frustrations of motorists. The roads from Abeokuta to Iseyin, as well as from Ibadan to Ogbomoso, Ibadan to Osogbo, and Ibadan to Ile-Ife, are all in a similar state of disrepair. Accidents occur frequently on these roads, claiming the lives of Nigerians. Please help us mobilise contractors to address these road issues.

Taoreed Abdullahi is a Lagos-based journalist with multiple awards as a journalist.

taoheedolajideabdulahi@yahoo.com