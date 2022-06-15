WHO to rename Monkeypox disease, publishes vaccination guidelines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed its plans with partners on renaming Monkeypox and its variants just as it had published vaccination guidelines for the disease.

It stated that it had also put in place a mechanism to help share available vaccines, more equitably, as the need arises.

The WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, disclosed that the organization had published guidelines on vaccination against Monkeypox and also published recommendations for governments regarding case detection and control of the disease.

Addressing journalists in Geneva, yesterday, WHO Smallpox expert, Rosamund Lewis, said that it was crucial to raise awareness in the population about the level of risk and explain the recommendations to avoid infecting close contacts and family members.

Lewis explained that although the disease sometimes only produced mild symptoms, such as skin lesions, it could be contagious for two to four weeks

“We know that it is very difficult for people to isolate themselves for so long, but it is very important to protect others. In most cases, people can self-isolate at home and there is no need to be in the hospital,” she said.

Monkeypox is transmitted through close physical contact with someone who has symptoms.The rash, fluids, and scabs are especially infectious. Clothing, bedding, towels, or objects such as eating utensils or dishes that have been contaminated with the virus can also infect others.” she said.

According to her, it is not clear whether people who do not have symptoms can spread the disease, the expert reiterated.

She stated that at this time, WHO does not recommend mass vaccination and that Decisions about the use of smallpox or Monkeypox vaccines should be based on a full assessment of the risks and benefits in each case.

Lewis explained further that most of the data on the smallpox vaccine was old or from animal studies.

As gathered, WHO underlined the importance of vaccination programme being supported by comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and accompanied by information campaigns and robust “pharmacovigilance”, ideally with collaborative studies on vaccine efficacy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

