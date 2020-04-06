WHO partners Lady Gaga, Burna Boy, others to hold coronavirus fund raising concert

By NewsRoom,

The World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed that it has partnered with social platform, Global Citizen, with aim to bring musical acts Lady Gaga, Burna Boy and others to hold a live concert directed at raising funds to further global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

It explained that considering toll taken on several countries by the pandemic, it had become necessary to raise funds needed to facilitate availability of adequate medical supplies in various regions worldwide with aim to effectively neutralize the coronavirus world threat.

Director-General of the organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, stated that the televised live concert had thus been organised in support of the WHO solidarity response fund and that it was also in celebration of efforts and sacrifices of health workers over coronavirus infections around the world.

Speaking to pressmen on Monday, Ghebreyesus, who lauded health service providers in affected countries, said that it was important to create avenues for virtual congregation such as would be provided by the event which was scheduled to be broadcasted on April 18, 2020.

He added that though existing health realities necessitated lockdowns in many countries of the world, the concert tagged, “The One World: Together At Home Concert” , would be a much needed break for people and also representaion of all nations standing in solidarity against threat of the deadly viral infection.

The WHO boss disclosed that the event would be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and that its line up of artistes included Lady Gaga, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Lizzo, J Balvin, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney, among others.

He said that the performing musicians also included Billie Joe Armstrong, Alanis Morisette, Andrea Bocelli, Cold Play’s Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban and Lang Lang.

Ghebreyesus said that the concert which would be aired live on American television networks ABC, CBS, NBC, and across online platforms globally, would also feature celebrity appearances such as David Beckham, Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and others.

He reiterated that the event was as much an entertainment program as it was a fundraiser, and that though fans would be encouraged to make donations to the global coronavirus cause, it would not be main focus of the musical concert.

“We may have to be apart physically for a little while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together at Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat”, he said.