WHO list seven humanitarian contributors for 75th Assembly awards

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has given recognition to seven outstanding health practitioners and institutions that had contributed to public health sector, from nominees selected by national health administrations at the 75th World Health Assembly.

The awards were in categories, established by an eminent public health professional to acknowledge, and appreciate the champions effort towards humanitarian course.

Speaking at the 75th World Health Assembly held in Geneva, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: “The public health prizes and awards celebrate people and institutions for successfully addressing a huge array of health challenges around the world”.

The Ihsan Doğramacı, Family Health Foundation Prize was won by Professor Mehmet Haberal from Turkey. He was pioneer in the fields of general surgery, transplantation, and burn treatment who has helped establish a legal framework for organ transplantation in Turkey, while enhancing its social acceptability through a holistic approach to family and community health, working with families of patients with terminal conditions and with religious leaders.

An ophthalmologist, Dr Paisan Ruamviboonsuk from Thailand won the Sasakawa Health Prize. He has, over the past 25 years, focused on addressing the second leading cause of blindness in Thailand – diabetic retinopathy.

Nicaragua’s Network won the United Arab Emirates Health Foundation Prize for Fighting Malaria. The National Malaria Component of the Ministry for Citizen’s Power for Health of Nicaragua, together with the community network of voluntary collaborators (ColVol), has been key in implementing the national programme of malaria control for over 50 years.

Dr Hanadi Al Hamad won the award His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Prize for Research in Health Care for the Elderly and in Health Promotion. She has spearheaded the development of innovative programmes such as geriatric virtual clinics for older people and an urgent day-care unit in Qatar.

Award winners for Dr LEE Jong-wook Memorial Prize for Public Health were Professor Prakit Vathesatogkit from Thailand and the Severe Hypothermia Treatment Centre, Poland.

Prof. Prakit has been the Executive Secretary of the Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) Foundation since 1986 and member of the National Committee for the Control of Tobacco Use at the Ministry of Public Health of Thailand.

He has devoted his professional life to tobacco control, resulting not only in improved treatment and care protocols for patients, but also in an impressive array of tobacco control measures, including tobacco taxes and restrictions on tobacco advertising and sports sponsorship.

Poland’s Severe Hypothermia Treatment Centre was the first Polish facility dedicated to treating hypothermic patients and one of the world’s first medical centres dedicated to the treatment of accidental hypothermia. Dr Tomasz Darocha, an expert in the field of extracorporeal therapy, and Dr Sylweriusz Kosiński, a specialist in anesthesiology and intensive care, created the Centre.

The Chief Epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr Zunyou Wu won the Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion. He was recognized for his achievements in the field of HIV/AIDS prevention, such as the innovative, evidence-based policies he has built to reach groups most vulnerable to HIV/AIDS.

