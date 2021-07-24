WHO donates over 1M cholera vaccines to Bauchi

Following the outbreak of cholera, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated over 1 million doses of cholera vaccines to Bauchi State Government, to prevent loss of lives across the state.

WHO said that Bauchi was selected for the donation as it was among the 18 states currently battling to flatten the cholera curve that had claimed over 30 lives across the country recently.

Handing over the vaccines, the WHO representative for the state, Goni Ngala, said the outbreak was affecting people of different age groups including children under the age of five.

“In its continued efforts to support the cholera response and in particular, the management of cases, the World Health Organisation Country Office donated the vaccine to support prevention,” he added.

Confirming the receipt of the vaccines, the Executive Chairman, State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, stated that the vaccine was to support the state’s response to the cholera outbreaks.

Mohammed noted that some wards in Dass and Toro Local Government Areas that were prone to the outbreak would also receive the vaccine, saying the 1.5 million doses of the vaccine would be divided into two phases into the local government areas.

He, meanwhile, commended the WHO for its continued support to the agency through the government in addressing health challenges such as the ongoing cholera outbreak.

Also speaking, the District Head of Bauchi, Nura Jumba, emphasised the importance of implementing measures to solve the water, sanitation, and hygiene challenges in the affected areas.

Jumba urged the government to be committed to improving garbage collection and desludging of latrines, noting provision of clean water free of charge to the affected communities including community education and mobilisation will be helpful.

