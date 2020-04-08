WHO donates ambulances to Lagos Govt., applauds Covid-19 containment strategy

By News Desk

Apparently impressed by the achievements recorded by Lagos State Government to contain coronavirus spread, World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated three ambulances to the government to strengthen its fight against the virus.

The United Nations health agency explained that this was to support the government’s effort in curbing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

In a statement on its social media handle yesterday, WHO added that the donation of the ambulances would boost the fight against COVID-19 in the state, following the recent successes recorded in Lagos.

WHO’s Immunisation Team Lead in Nigeria, Dr Braka Fiona, presented the vehicles to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday.

Some members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, witnessed the presentation of the ambulances.