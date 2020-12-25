WHO cautions Nigerians against COVID-19 contravention during festivities

The World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned citizens across the globe, particularly those in the United Kingdom, United States, and Nigeria, against contravening protocols put in place by relevant authorities to break the transmission chain of coronavirus in their respective countries.

Particularly, the global health body also urged Nigerians, and other citizens across the world to augment efforts being put in place by respective governments by not squandering the sacrifices made to protect people during the first wave of the pandemic over the festive period.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said that the citizens must take into considerations of millions of frontline workers making “heart-wrenching sacrifices” by staying away from loved ones on Christmas Day and others that would be having a missing face at the family table.

The WHO chief, in a Christmas message, contained in a video clip posted on his social media page, maintained that the vaccines, being deployed in countries around the world, were starting to offer a way out of the crisis that has engulfed the planet this year.

“As 2020 draws to an end, a pandemic of historic proportions is preventing many of us from celebrating in the ways we would like. Instead, hundreds of millions of people are today making great, heart-wrenching sacrifices by staying apart to stay safe. But in doing so, they are giving the most precious gifts: the gifts of life and health.

“All around the world, throughout this most trying of years, we have seen over and over again the sacrifices of so many people to protect and preserve life. We must not squander their sacrifices, nor those made by so many families who, this holiday season, will sit at family tables missing a familiar face.

“Despite so much loss, we have built so much hope. Vaccines are offering the world a way out of this tragedy. But it will take time for the whole world to be vaccinated. We must continue taking comfort in the fact that by caring for others, through acts of solidarity and safety, we can share the greatest gift of all: the gift of life,” he said.

The novel coronavirus has reportedly killed at least 1.7 million people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, while almost 78.7 million cases have been registered.

According to the WHO’s overview of different candidate vaccines, 61 have entered human trials, 16 of which have reached final-stage mass testing. A further 172 candidate vaccines are being developed in laboratories with a view to eventual human testing.