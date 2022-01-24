WHO boss recommends collaboration to end COVID-19 pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end using all the tools available to do so.

Tedros said that the call for the collaborative effort was necessary because 2022 marks the third year of fighting COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, adding that the world is at a critical juncture with its effect.

Speaking during a press conference in Germany, on Monday, the WHO boss said that the countries of the world must work hand in hand to bring the effect of the pandemic to an end, adding that it is not what they should take with levity because it is taking too long.

“We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect.” he said.

Tedros noted that Germany had become the agency’s largest donor, without giving details, adding that historically, the United States has made the biggest financial contribution among member states to the organisation.

On his part, Germany’s development minister Svenja Schulze said that the top priority of Germany, which took over the G7 Presidency, is to end the pandemic worldwide and called for a “massively accelerated, truly global vaccination campaign” in order to do so across countries of the world.

As gathered, the event in Geneva kicks off a week of WHO Executive Board meetings where key aspects of the U.N. health agency’s future are due to be discussed, including Tedros’ bid for a second term and a proposal to make the agency more financially independent

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

