WHO approves India’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization (WHO) has disclosed that it has approved Covaxin, a vaccine against coronavirus produced by India’s Bharat Biotech for emergency use as part of measures aimed at ensuring effective treatment protocols for the pandemic.

It explained that the approval had been granted after several clinical trials which certified the vaccine effective against the deadly disease and safe for human use.

The world health body, through a statement on Wednesday, maintained that clinical trial found the vaccine to have 78 percent efficacy after two doses spread over four weeks.

“The vaccine is extremely suitable for low- and middle-income countries due to easy storage requirements,” the UN body said in a statement.

As stated, Covaxin is the first vaccine completely developed and manufactured in India to receive WHO approval. Based on inactivated coronavirus antigens, it becomes the eighth vaccine against Covid-19 on the WHO’s list, including others from Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm, and Sinovac.

WHO emergency approval, which includes an assessment of clinical trial data, can speed up international recognition of vaccines. It also allows their use by fellow UN agencies and the global Covax initiative, set up to immunise people in the world’s least-well-off countries.

