Where is Cross River State in Nigeria’s national discourse?

Cross River State, once a shining example of tourism potential, cultural richness, and administrative innovation in Nigeria, has steadily slipped into the shadows of national attention. Once home to ambitious projects like Tinapa, the Obudu Ranch Resort, and the famous Calabar Carnival, it now finds itself largely absent from conversations shaping Nigeria’s future.

The question is no longer what Cross River can contribute to the nation it’s why the nation has seemingly forgotten Cross River altogether.

In the bustling arenas of politics, economic planning, and national development discourse, states like Lagos, Kano, Rivers, and Abuja dominate airtime. Cross River, despite its strategic location, fertile lands, and vibrant culture, is barely mentioned beyond the December festivities.

The media rarely spotlights it, federal appointments rarely come its way, and its voice in policy-shaping is faint, if not completely silent.

This neglect is not accidental. It stems in part from a political class that has failed to position the state as a stakeholder in national affairs. Cross River’s diminishing clout in national politics is alarming, especially given its historic relevance.

During Nigeria’s early democratic years, the state was a model for innovation in environmental policy and tourism-led development.

Expert says that today, much of that momentum has been lost to poor leadership, political infighting, and a worrying disconnection from the pulse of the federation.

Meanwhile, states with less natural potential have surged forward through bold lobbying, media presence, and assertive participation in national politics. Cross River, by contrast, appears to be watching from the sidelines—waiting to be invited rather than claiming a seat at the table.

But nation building does not reward silence or passivity; it rewards visibility, action, and the ability to negotiate power.

It’s time for Cross River State to reclaim its relevance. That means electing leaders who can not only manage local issues but also advocate fiercely for federal presence, infrastructure, and representation. It means citizens demanding more than pageantry and symbolism—demanding policies that place the state on the national agenda in education, infrastructure, healthcare, and security.

Nigeria cannot afford to leave any state behind, especially one as rich in promise as Cross River. But the burden of re-entry into national discourse lies first with the state’s leadership and its people. Until they speak with urgency, the federation will not listen.