What has Dayo Bush done?

I recall an incident involving a media aide to the Governor of Lagos and the journalists covering the Governor’s office. The journalists had raised concerns about inadequate welfare, prompting the aide to set up a meeting to address the issue. However, the meeting took an unexpected turn when the aide opened a file and began listing names of individuals who had received financial assistance from his office—many of whom had been his vocal critics. These funds had gone towards building projects, weddings, naming ceremonies, scholarships, and other personal expenses. Those present were stunned, and I was even more appalled by the hypocrisy. The very people who had publicly condemned him were among the beneficiaries of his support.

I bring this up because of a recent debate I had with a colleague, now based in the UK, about Hon. Yacoob Ekundayo Alebiosu, popularly known as Dayo Bush. Dayo Bush represented Kosofe in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2011, and now serves as the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development in Lagos. My colleague never questioned Dayo Bush’s competence or capability but often doubted his willingness to offer support to people. Recently, I shared with him how several individuals, for whom he was advocating, had quietly benefitted from the commissioner’s office. When I mentioned one particular name, it left my colleague speechless.

What fascinates me about politics is the way people lie outrightly about one another. Day after day, individuals approach the commissioner for one favor or another—whether it’s help with house rent, medical bills, or admissions issues. While many of these acts of kindness are undocumented, there’s no shortage of evidence that they occur. I also recounted to my colleague a meeting of five constituency leaders. Four had received support from the commissioner, yet during the meeting, one leader complained bitterly about Dayo Bush’s “lack of performance.” The others remained silent, refusing to reveal they had already been helped.

I can personally vouch for the gifts, including cash and rams, that Dayo Bush distributed during the last Ileya festival, yet many still ask, “What has he done?” It reminds me of the biblical story where only one out of ten lepers returned to thank Jesus. Like that media aide, there may come a day when the commissioner feels compelled to name the many people who have benefitted from him.

Dayo Bush, however, has always been averse to documenting the favors and privileges he grants, despite the pain caused by the blackmail and false accusations. His philosophy has been consistent: “Do it for God and humanity, and remain focused on the job.” And he has indeed remained focused.

At a recent media briefing, Lukman Balogun, a reporter from Voice of Nigeria, acknowledged the commissioner’s accomplishments: “Hon. Commissioner, your ministry has done exceptionally well in the past year. Compared to previous years, it’s clear Governor Sanwo-Olu made the right choice.” This statement encapsulated Dayo Bush’s hard work over the last 365 days.

Before his swearing-in on September 13, 2023, we had numerous strategy sessions, assessing potential ministries. The Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID) wasn’t even considered. When he was appointed, the first thing Dayo Bush asked was, “Sam, what research do you have on the ministry?” Given my nearly two decades of covering the state house, I quickly gathered some information for him.

One of the initial challenges was the flood of over 1,000 applications for the role of Personal Assistant. Many applicants didn’t even understand the responsibilities involved. Fortunately, a directive arrived stating that only civil servants could be appointed as PAs, allowing for more effective planning.

Upon assuming office, Dayo Bush immediately toured all project sites under the ministry. The MWID is primarily a project ministry with a revenue-generating mandate for the state. During these visits, he expressed frustration at some of the subpar work done, revealing his commitment to high standards. His thorough assessments and dedication left many wondering if he had prior experience in the ministry.

His first goal was to earn the trust and confidence of the ministry’s staff. Drawing on his time in the National Assembly, he believed that the civil service housed some of the brightest minds. I recall a day when he told the Permanent Secretary that no one’s office would be renovated until the staff’s workspaces were improved. Even now, he continues to use the old office, demonstrating his commitment to his team’s well-being.

One of his key initiatives was introducing a quarterly staff forum where he engages with all employees, from top to bottom. This has fostered open communication and strengthened the team, leading to a noticeable shift in the ministry’s performance.

The MWID oversees activities such as regulating dredging operations, preventing illegal reclamation, and monitoring new Islands in Lagos. Dayo Bush has taken the time to study the legal frameworks governing these areas, ensuring he operates within the law while taking on powerful and influential individuals who had never been challenged before.

A notable case was the Okun Ajah situation in Eti Osa, where illegal encroachments had occurred. The commissioner and his team were confronted by hostile landowners (omo-oniles) armed with charms and dangerous weapons. However, Dayo Bush’s emotional intelligence and calm demeanor diffused the tension. Today, the state government has reclaimed the area and Mayegun scheme, issuing almost 500 contravention notices. It cannot be business as usual with Omo-Oniles.

He’s also tackling the dredging sector head-on, despite a Supreme Court ruling. His position is clear: Lagos must avoid the environmental pitfalls experienced in places like Dubai, where they import sand. He is working closely with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to ensure that dredgers; foreign and local, comply with the law, and his unannounced inspections have kept operators on their toes.

While bureaucratic challenges remain, progress is being made. The staff is supportive, recognizing the tangible changes, but there’s still much work ahead. The state government through his office has promised to complete all ongoing projects, including 13 jetties that will enhance water transportation in Lagos—aligning with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ agenda.

In addition to infrastructure, Dayo Bush is focused on policy development. Known for his passion for policymaking since his days in the National Assembly, he’s committed to ensuring that the ministry fulfills all its legal responsibilities. One of his current projects is repackaging the Waterfront Masterplan, which aims to position Lagos alongside global leaders like the Netherlands and Singapore in waterfront management.

In conclusion, after 365 days of leadership, Dayo Bush has shown that transformation is possible with focus, character, and commitment. The best is yet to come. Something big is on the horizon.

Here’s to the journey ahead.