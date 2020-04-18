What Abba Kyari told me before his death- Keyamo

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari was announced, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has revealed that the deceased assured him of his return to office.

Keyamo added he held the assurance from Kyari jealously considering his expression during their last conversation.

This came hours after Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Saturday announced the death of Kyari who battled with COVID-19.

While reacting to Adesina’s statement that Kyari’s burial rites would be announced later, Keyamo, in a statement on his social media handle, commiserated with the Chief of Staff’s family and Nigeria.