West Ham signs Portuguese midfielder after Carabao Cup defeat

English Premier League club, West Ham, has announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder, Mateus Fernandes, from Southampton, following the club’s relegation.

West Ham completed a five-year deal worth £40 million, as the team moved to rejig its premier league ambition after persistent poor performance.

Fernandes, who made 46 appearances for Southampton, registering four goals and seven assists, will remain at the London club till 2029/2030 season.

After completing the move, the 21-year-old forward described the transfer as a dream come true, saying it is a big step in his career.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m very excited to play for West Ham. I think it’s a big step for me. It’s a big club, a massive club. The project, the stadium, the city, everything.

“I want to try to play football, enjoy football, not just run and try to score, but try to play good football. I think the most important thing is to try to give everything every day.”

Sequel to the confirmation of the deal on Friday, Hammers coach, Graham Potter, disclosed that the incoming of the central midfielder, who is the third most expensive player, will help the club improve following a lacklustre start to the season with losses in their opening three games of the season, which include a pummeling 3-0 defeat to newly promoted Sunderland alongside an exit at the Carabao Cup.

Potter, who disclosed that Fernandes, has the ability to improve the West Ham midfield, added: “Mateus is a young player who has made impressive progress in the early part of his career, and we are delighted to have secured his signing.