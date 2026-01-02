West Ham signs £20m Brazilian striker amid relegation battle

Premier League club, West Ham, have completed the signing of Brazilian striker, Pablo Felipe, from Portuguese side, Gil Vicente.

West Ham disclosed that Felipe penned a four and a half year contract in a deal worth £20 million to join the London club as they aim to bolster their attack in their quest to ensure their safety in the English top flight league.

The claret and Blue club, while confirming the move for the 22-year-old held that the deal has been provided with an option to buy, stressing that the new recruit, who contributed 10 goals in 13 league appearances for Gil Vicente, will improve the club at the attacking third.

The East London side hailed the Selecao figure as a strong, powerful centre-forward who can score and create goals, bring others into play and has a relentless work-rate, adding that he has had an outstanding campaign so far and was identified as a key target by manager, Nuno Espírito Santo

In a post by West Ham after getting their player of Friday, the club stated, “Everyone at West Ham United would like to welcome Pablo and his family to East London, and wishes him every success for his career in Claret and Blue.”

Felipe, who becomes Nuno’s first signing, said: “I am very happy. I will give my all for this Club, leaving everything on the pitch, all my effort, all my dedication.

“The fans really like players who fight for the badge, and I can promise that I will leave every last drop of sweat on the pitch for this Club.

“I want to send a strong message that I have come to prove my worth. I know I am a young player, but I know that at this Club you have to give your all, and we have to give our best for the Club and for our teammates,” he hinted.

West Ham stated that the signing was completed on time which could make the signee feature against Wolves in a Premier League encounter on Saturday.