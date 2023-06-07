West Ham beats Florentina 2-1, lifts Europa conference trophy

English football club, West Ham, has been crown the winner of the 2022-2023 Europa Conference League after beating their Italian opponent, Florentine, 2-1 during the final.

West Ham became second winner of the trophy after its introduction and ended it’s 43 years of trophy drought with the victory.

During the game played on Wednesday in Prague, a last minute goal decided the encounter that was highly technical, with both teams working effectively to avoid any mistakes.

Of the two teams, Florentina could not deal effectively with West Ham tricks which later resulted to the decoding goal of the game.

Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute goal which he latched onto Lucas Paqueta’s pass and fired home a low finish to spark delirious West Ham celebrations at the Fortuna Arena and secure the club’s first piece of major silverware in 43 years.

Earlier, Said Benrahma’s 67th-minute penalty had been cancelled out by a quickfire strike by Giacomo Bonaventura, but David Moyes’ side showed impressive resilience, withstanding heavy pressure at times during the game and then striking in the 90th minute.

The victory ends a wait of more than four decades for major silverware and means they have won a European trophy for the second time in their history following the club’s UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup triumph in 1965. It also guarantees their place in next year’s Europa League following a 14th-placed Premier League finish.

