West Brom sacks manager over poor results

English club, West Brom, have sacked Ryan Mason from managerial duties following the club’s Championship game defeat at Leicester City.

The club bemoaned the club’s dismal run in the ongoing campaign, stating that the side is in need of a new leadership figure following the team’s defeat at the King Power Stadium which became the 10th consecutive away loss in the league.

In a statement, the management confirmed Mason’s sacking after seven months in charge of the club and informed that the hunt for a new manager has begun.

”West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with the men’s first team head coach, Ryan Mason,” the statement, released on Tuesday, reads in part.

”Assistant head coach, Nigel Gibbs, and first team coach/head of performance, Sam Pooley, have also departed The Hawthorns.

”The club would like to place on record its thanks to Ryan, Nigel and Sam for their efforts and wishes all three the very best for the future.”

The club stated that first team coach, James Morrison, will take charge of the side on an interim basis until a new coach is appointed.

West Brom are 18th in the league table, 10 points above Oxford United in relegation places.