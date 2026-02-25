West Brom sacks manager over poor results

Championship club, West Brom, have sacked Eric Ramsay from his position as manager of the club.

West Brom issued Ramsay’s dismissal in a released statement citing the team’s poor form, bringing an end of the Welsh national’s stay at the club after just 44 days in charge, as well as noting that the dismissal takes an immediate effect.

The management held that the 34-year-old, who joined the club from MLS side, Minnesota United, in January, failed to steer a win for the Baggies in the last eight games, winning and drawing four games respectively in his short reign at the club, as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup by fellow league side, Norwich City.

”West Bromwich Albion have parted ways with men’s first-team head coach, Eric Ramsay,” the statement reads.

”Assistant head coach, Dennis Lawrence, has also departed the club. The club would like to place on record its thanks to Eric and Dennis and wish them well for the future,” it added.

The club, yesterday, noted that first-team coach, James Morrison, has been offered the managerial position on an interim basis.

The side sits 21st on 35 points, and will travel to Oxford United on Friday for a league encounter in their quest to escape relegation from the Championship.