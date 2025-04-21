West Brom sacks manager over poor performance

English championship side, West Bromwich Albion, has sacked the head coach Tony Mowbray after just three months of his second spell in charge.

The 61-year-old was dismissed after Monday’s 3-1 home defeat by relegation-threatened Derby County – a loss that all but ends the Baggies’ hopes of making the Championship play-offs.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough boss was reappointed as Albion head coach in January, almost 16 years after he left The Hawthorns for Celtic in June 2009.

He replaced Carlos Corberan who left the club to take over at Spanish top-flight side Valencia with the Baggies then sitting seventh in the table.

But Mowbray has led the club to just five wins in his 18 games in charge and they are six points off the play-off spots in 10th place with two games to play.

While the club can mathematically still make the top six, it would take a unlikely set of results for them to have a chance.

Mowbray’s assistant Mark Venus has also left the club, with James Morrison placed in interim charge, assisted by Damia Abella and Boaz Myhill.

Mowbray, who led the Baggies to the Premier League 17 years ago, had returned to management for the first time since a health scare in February 2024.

That led to him stepping away from his role in charge of Birmingham City to undergo treatment for what was later revealed to be bowel cancer.

He was unable to recreate the success he had in his first spell as Albion boss, when he steered West Brom to the Championship play-off final in his first season in charge although they were beaten by Derby County at Wembley.

But a year later they won the title, having also reached the FA Cup semi-final where they lost to eventual winners Portsmouth.

Relegation followed after one season in the top flight, after which Mowbray left in 2009 for Celtic Park.

He had five more managerial stints, with his hometown club Middlesbrough, Coventry City, Blackburn, Sunderland and Birmingham before returning to The Hawthorns.