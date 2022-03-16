West Africa’s food economy to hit $480bn before 2030

After a thorough evaluation of the West African food economy, the United Nations (UN) has disclosed that the sector would be increasing to $480 billion before year 2030.

UN said that the economy’s expansion would occur considering the systemic approach and other initiatives introduced by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) across the region, to fight against hunger, poverty and for progressing on the delivery of other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The global agency added that these significant trends would provide great prospects for the West African food system to increase production, value addition, job creation, and food security.

It, meanwhile, appealed to West African countries to seize the opportunities to build resilient agri-food systems in the region and align with FAO strategic framework to address structural policy constraints.

This was disclosed by the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, at the 13th Multidisciplinary Team Meeting of 15 West African countries and Sahel sub-region held in Abuja with theme: ‘Joining Efforts to Build Resilient Agrifood Systems in West Africa and Sahel’.

At the meeting held to brainstorm on the way forward on food and nutrition within the region, he noted that the global organisation was more interested in ensuring better food security in the region.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Nigeria, Fred Kafeero, said that the organisation was more concerned with data and analytics for the generation of evidence to guide responsible investments and partnerships for food systems transformation.

“We are glad our partners from ECOWAS are joining us to advance food security and nutrition in West Africa and to contribute to the knowledge sharing regarding challenges, threats, and opportunities to move agri-food systems in the region towards sustainability.”

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Mohammad Abubakar, assured that government was willing to partner with FAO and other development partners in driving for a resilient agrifood system in the country in particular and in West Africa and Sahel in general.

