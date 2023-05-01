West African troops arrest 19 Boko Haram, demolish hideout in Borno

Efforts by five West African countries to end insurgency within the region have yielded another positive result after its troops, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), arrested no fewer than 19 Boko Haram members in Borno State.

The 19 terrorists were apprehended by the troops of Sector 3 MNJTF from their hideout and recovered several weapons during the raid in the state.

As gathered, the MNJTF is a combined multinational formation, comprising units, mostly military, from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

On Monday, it was learnt that the terrorists were intercepted and arrested recently in Kangori village which was about 17 kilometers away from Damasak, one of the terrorists’ stronghold

Sources said that the terrorists were arrested during intensified patrols, raids, and mop-up operations by the troops at the Bulabulin general area.

Among the ammunition recovered from the terrorists include IEDs making equipment, six AK-47 magazines among others, and set their harmlets ablaze.

This latest success underscores the continuing efforts of the Nigerian military to neutralize the Boko Haram threat and restore peace and stability to the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

