We’re ready to work with ADC, others for 2027 poll- PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has declared its readiness to work with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition and other opposition groups seeking to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2027 general election.

PDP said that despite the defection of some members, it remains the party with the required support base, connections, national spread, and political muscle to challenge the ruling party during the next poll in the country.

The party made this statement in a press release by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, while reacting to ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, who stated that Peter Obi would not take the risk of returning to the PDP for the 2027 presidential election.

Ologunagba, while reacting to the comment, described Abdullahi’s claim on the PDP as unwarranted, advising him to use the ADC platform to address serious national issues rather than making reckless comments about the PDP.

He said it was unfortunate that Abdullahi was unhappy that the PDP was building momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections, hence the resort to attacking the party instead of confronting the APC.

“In spite of the defections of some of our members, it is clear that Nigerians, who are the real organic strength of the PDP, are still standing shoulder to shoulder with our party. The PDP, therefore, remains the party that has the support base, connections, national spread, and political muscle to unseat the APC.

“However, as the platform of choice for all Nigerians, PDP remains open to working with other well-meaning and like-minded citizens and groups in the collective aspiration to rescue our nation from APC,” he said.

Ologunagba stated that PDP remained focused on consolidating the gains of its reconciliatory efforts and the success of its 101st National Executive Committee meeting.

He stated that the party was working diligently toward a successful national convention, scheduled for November 15 to 16 in Ibadan, and would not allow itself to be distracted by attacks from any other political party.