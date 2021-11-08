We’re not increasing fuel price during yuletide – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured that Nigerians that there was no plan by the Federal Government to increase pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) ahead of the yuletide season.

The national oil company noted that the claim of PMS price hike were false and that the corporation was working assiduously with apex government, relevant ministries and stakeholders to ensure Nigerians enjoy hitch-free festive season.

Part of the efforts, the NNPC said, was to ensure there was no return of queues to all petrol filling stations across the country and that the people there was enough fuel even in remote areas of Nigeria.

The corporation’s spokesman, Garba Deen Muhammad, said that NNPC has over 1.7 billion litres of petrol in stock and more product was expected to arrive into the country daily over the coming weeks and months in line with its commitment to prevent fuel queues.

Through a statement on Monday, Muhammad urged Nigerians, particularly motorists and others not to engage in panic buying of premium motor spirit as there was enough petrol to circulate for use before, during, and after the festive season.

“The NNPC is also not aware of any plan by goverment to cause an increase in the pump price of petroleum. The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has made that declaration last week. It is therefore unnecessary to entertain any fear of scarcity of petrol throghout the festive season and beyond.

“In view of these assurances therefore, the NNPC is advising motorists and other consumers of petrol to maintain their regular pattern of the purchase of petrol without getting into a panic situation that may send the wrong signals around the country.

“The NNPC is also engaging all stakeholders to ensure smooth supply and distribution of products to every part of the country during the festive season and beyond,” the statement said.

