We’re not aware of VDM’s missing N180M – Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has denied receiving any formal complaint on the alleged N180 million fraud case linked to a Non-Governmental Organization owned by popular social media influencer, Martins Otse, popularly called VeryDarkMan (VDM).

It urged the activist to publicly mention the police station where the case was first reported, to avoid any controversy on the allegations.

The Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, who spoke on behalf of the law enforcement agency on Saturday, said the command has no information about the case.

“The FCT Police Command is not aware of any case involving VDM’s missing funds and is not conducting any investigation into it.

“The individual in question should be contacted to clarify where the matter was reported, as there is no record of such a case with the FCT Police Command.”

In a video shared via Instagram on Friday, Otse claimed his NGO’s account was hacked, resulting in the theft of over N180 million.

According to him, a suspect has been arrested with the account frozen to prevent further breaches.

In October, VeryDarkMan launched the Martins Vincent Otse Initiative.

The NGO received significant donations, including N35 million within hours and a N100 million contribution from music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy.