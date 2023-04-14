WEMA Bank sets up creative workshop for young Nigerians

Dozens of youths aiming to achieve their dream in the creative industry may start fine-tuning their skills as Wema Bank launches Sounds of ALAT to serve as platform where they could acquire industry knowledge and showcase their talents.

Sounds of ALAT, the bank said, is a creative workshop and boot camp designed to support young and creative Nigerians to use their talents to earn a living.

The platform, Sounds of ALAT, is also part of ALAT by Wema Bank’s activities to celebrate its 6th anniversary.

The event, which will run from May 1st to May 5th, 2023, at Wema Bank, Purple Academy, will equip participants with top-notch industry knowledge and offer an opportunity to win up to N5 million for the creation of the next ALAT jingle.

Speaking on the launch, the Head of Brand and Marketing Communications, Mabel Adeteye, said that through this initiative, the financial institutions is excited, “to support young creatives in the entertainment industry through Sounds of ALAT”.

in a statement released on Friday by the bank, she noted that the workshop would provide the youths a platform for participants to acquire industry knowledge and showcase their talent.

Sounds of ALAT is a co-creation campaign that brings together celebrities, facilitators, and judges from various sectors of the entertainment industry, including scriptwriters, producers, recording artists, sound mixers, A&R talent managers, and enthusiasts.

The workshop is part of ALAT’s anniversary activities to give back to society by supporting young creatives and upcoming artists in the entertainment industry.

To participate and launch your music career with a bang, all you need to do is download ALAT on iOS or Play Store, upload a 1-minute video of your Sounds of ALAT demo on Instagram, tag @Alat_ng, and use #SoundsofALATEntries and #ALATat6.

Out of the entries received, 50 will be selected for the boot camp, and the top 10 will receive adequate training from proficient judges who are celebrities with experience and proven track records in the creative industry.

The top 3 participants will present their jingle material for the cash prize of 3 million Naira for the winner, 2 million Naira for the first runner-up, and 1 million Naira for the second runner-up, along with various consolation prizes and branded merchandise.

