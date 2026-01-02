Wales midfielder sets Crystal Palace transfer record at £35M

Premier League club, Crystal Palace, have announced the signing of Welsh footballer, Brennan Johnson, from Tottenham Hotspur.

Johnson made the move to Palace in a club record £35 million worth deal to become the first acquisition for the side in the newly opened transfer window as the club aim to better it’s performance ast season.

Palace held that the signing of the 24-year-old, who is set to be included in the team’s squad to face Newcastle in the league on Sunday, aligns with the clubs interest for their targets in the ongoing campaign, adding that the newly recruit experience and versatility in the attacking half will strengthen the side in the quest for more silverware.

“I’m really excited and I’m really happy,” said Johnson whose transfer was initially poised for Bournemouth.

“Crystal Palace are such a great club, one that I’ve always admired. It’s a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on, I’m super excited,” he added following the completion of his transfer on Friday.

Johnson’s arrival eclipses the earlier £27m club record signing by the London club former Liverpool striker, Christian Benteke, in 2016 transfer deal.

He joined Spurs in a £47.5m deal from Nottingham Forest in 2023 and scored the winner as the club ended their 17-year wait for silverware with Europa League success last season.