We”lll go back to Lagos, appeal to our people- Tinubu

Concerned by outcomes of the 2023 presidential election in Lagos where the Labour Party polled more votes than the All Progressives Congress (APC), the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed plans to return to the state and boost morales of members to campaign as well as pacify supporters to cast their votes for APC candidates vying for elective seats during the upcoming governorship and House of Assembly election in the state.

Tinubu said that the party chieftains including him must roll up their sleeves to work for the party toward ensuring that APC candidates win all available seats and increase the numbers of states under APC after next Saturday’s gubernatorial and state house of assembly elections.

While he would be returning to Lagos to ensure that what transpired during the presidential does not repeat itself, the president-elect suggested that all chieftains of the party should roll up their sleeves, return to their base and ensure APC becomes victories across the country.

The Lagos State former governor stressed that the APC leadership must immediately rally members to intensify campaigns and engage electorates towards winning gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections during March 11 poll.

Tinubu expressed his disappointment on the presidential election outcome in Lagos and other parts of the country during a visit by the APC National Chairman, Abdullah Adamu, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The Lagos State former governor expressed dissatisfaction that the APC could not sustain its popularity in his state and others, losing states that were controlled by the party to the opposition during the just concluded election across the country.

Before the election, the party has 22 states under its watch but after the presidential and National Assembly poll, the state lost many seats to opposition parties including Labour Party (LP).

Tinubu said that he could not imagine that the APC, which had been the dominant political party in Lagos since 1999, initiating policies and programs that have helped to improve the people’s standard of living, would lose its grip on the state to another party.

He said: “The victory we achieve during the presidential and National Assembly elections must also be repeated during the gubernatorial and House of Assembly poll. This is because we have to take back our states. It pained me not to win Lagos”. He noted that if the party could cross the hurdle of petroleum and Naira scarcities, there were no challenges the APC cannot overcome. “We all went through a cash crunch and petrol scarcity which returned long queues back to the country…these are enough to get the people angry and a seat at home. And inspite of these challenges, heaven opened and blessed us and we arrived at the destination”. President Muhammad Buhari’s successor promised the chairman and APC members that his administration would adhere strictly to rule of law.

