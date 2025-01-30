We’ll use technology to boost water supply in Ogun- Otubanjo

To achieve even development, the Ogun State Government has concluded plans to integrate advanced technology and digital solutions into its water production and distribution systems across communities.

The government added that the move was considered to enhance water supply efficiency, sustain production, and ensure quality in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Water Resources, Hon. Damilola Otubanjo, disclosed this during an assessment tour of water generation facilities in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Otubanjo emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the Ogun State Water Corporation not only produces water but does so sustainably, with a strong focus on quality control.

“We need to automate our processes and leverage digital technology to enhance operational efficiency. Some of our existing systems are outdated, and we must explore innovative solutions to optimize water production and distribution,” she stated.

The governor’s aide further highlighted key challenges facing the water sector, particularly in maintenance and quality assurance, adding that an improved monitoring framework would be implemented to ensure compliance with water safety standards.

To enhance revenue generation and accountability, Otubanjo revealed the government’s plan to transition customers from flat-rate and postpaid billing systems to prepaid meters, to ensure accountability and win-win for all parties.

“Currently, a significant portion of our water supply is categorized as non-revenue water due to non-payment by customers who either do not receive adequate supply or are billed on a flat rate. By transitioning to prepaid metering, consumers will only pay for the water they use, ensuring fairness and improving revenue collection,” she explained.

Otubanjo noted that the government is exploring the deployment of sensors and smart meters to monitor water quality and quantity, allowing for better resource management and revenue estimation.

Otubanjo assured residents of improved service delivery, including a more proactive approach to addressing pipe bursts and leakages. She urged the public to actively participate in reporting such issues to ensure a more efficient water supply system.

“We are committed to significantly improving our response time to pipeline damages. Our target is to address burst pipes within 24 hours. We also encourage residents to report any water-related issues through our toll-free helpline (07080601161), and we assure them of prompt action,” she stated.

She further stressed the importance of public awareness and advocacy, stating that the government would embark on extensive sensitization campaigns to restore public confidence in the Ogun State Water Corporation.

Earlier, water production beyond Abeokuta, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Jaji, Consultant to the Governor on Water Resources, highlighted the presence of multiple water supply schemes across the state, including: Papa Water Works – supplying Papalanto, Ilaro, and Ifo, Ota 2 Scheme – supplying Ota, Ijebu-Ode Yemoji Scheme – covering parts of Ijebu-Ode, Apoje Scheme – serving Ijebu-Igbo and Ago-Iwoye and Various Borehole Schemes – catering to communities statewide

Jaji urged residents to pay their water bills promptly to sustain these services while encouraging them to report burst pipes to prevent contamination of the water supply.

Commending the government’s commitment to improving water infrastructure, Mr. Olatunji Oladapo, Chairman of Workers’ Estate, Laderin, Abeokuta, expressed optimism that these initiatives would put an end to water supply disruptions in the estate.

As part of the government’s ongoing efforts, the assessment tour covered key water infrastructure sites, including: Oke-Temidire Water Reservoir, Abiola Way, Ogun State Water Corporation (Old and New Schemes), Arakanga, Alamala Booster Station, Car Wash Booster Station, Panseke Booster Station, Ibara Booster Station, Abeokuta Area Office, and Laderin Borehole Scheme

The Ogun State Government remains dedicated to modernizing its water sector, ensuring sustainable access to clean water for all residents.